UK PM Sunak fires party chairman Zahawi after breach of ministerial code

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has sacked Conservative Party chairman Nadhim Zahawi after an ethics inquiry into the handling of his tax affairs found a "serious breach" of the rules guiding ministers.







It comes after the prime minister ordered an investigation into Zahawi by Sir Laurie Magnus, his independent adviser on ministers' interests, following reports that the chairman of Britain's ruling part had paid a penalty as part of a dispute with the tax office.







In a letter to Zahawi, Sunak said that, following the investigation, which completed its work after only a few days, "it is clear that there has been a serious breach of the Ministerial Code."







"As a result, I have informed you of my decision to remove you from your position in His Majesty's Government."







Sunak and his government had faced questions for several days about the row, with growing pressure on Zahawi to stand aside.