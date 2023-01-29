 Contact Us
News World Thirteen children die after boat with picnickers capsizes in Pakistan

Thirteen children die after boat with picnickers capsizes in Pakistan

All of the dead from the accident in the Tanda Dam lake in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were between the ages of seven and 14, the news agency said in a post on Twitter, citing police official Mir Rauf.

AFP WORLD
Published January 29,2023
Subscribe
THIRTEEN CHILDREN DIE AFTER BOAT WITH PICNICKERS CAPSIZES IN PAKISTAN

At least 13 children died after a boat carrying a picnic party capsized in north-western Pakistan on Sunday.



The boat carrying around 22 students of a local seminary overturned in Tanda Lake, a well-known tourist destination, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.



First responders were able to rescue four children. The bodies of 13 children were recovered. Five were still missing, said Mohammad Fawad, a spokesperson for the local police told dpa.



He said the number of dead would likely increase, given the length of time the five have been missing and the severity of the injuries among those in hospital.



The cause of the accident was not yet known, Fawad said.



Small wooden boats are often used to transport people and goods in Pakistan. Accidents are common as they often operate without safety measures including life jackets.