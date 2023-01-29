Palestinian shot dead by Israeli settler in West Bank

A young Palestinian was shot dead by an Israeli settler in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, according to local media.

The official Palestine Television station said the 18-year-old was killed near the Kedumim settlement in the city of Qalqilya.

Ghassan Douglas, a local Palestinian official in charge of monitoring Israeli settlement building in the northern West Bank, said the young man was shot dead by a security guard in the settlement.

He said the youth was shot overnight and was pronounced dead on Sunday.

Tension has escalated across the Palestinian territories in recent days amid a spate of attacks.

At least seven Israeli settlers were killed in a shooting attack near a synagogue in Neve Yaakov settlement in occupied East Jerusalem Friday night.

The attack came one day after nine Palestinians were killed and dozens injured in an Israeli military operation in the West Bank city of Jenin.

According to Palestinian figures, nearly 30 Palestinians were killed by Israeli army fire since the start of this year.