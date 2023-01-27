Zelensky calls for further military aid for Ukraine in latest address

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made a renewed call for further weapons, beyond the battle tanks that his allies are now vowing to supply.



"Russian aggression can be stopped only with adequate weapons. The terrorist state will not understand otherwise," he said during his evening video address, pointing to the latest wave of attacks.



"Every Russian missile against our cities, every Iranian drone used by terrorists is an argument for more weapons," he said.



He thanked Canada for the latest pledge of tanks, saying now, 12 countries are part of what he described as a "tank coalition."



