Belgian firefighters protest to improve working conditions

Firefighters in Belgium on Friday staged a demonstration demanding better working conditions and pension rights.

Firefighters from different cities of the country gathered at the intersection between Arts-Loi Street and Regent Boulevard in the center of Brussels.

The demonstrators, who disrupted the city's morning traffic, demanded from the government to reduce the retirement age, which is currently at 67.

Stating that they are increasingly exposed to violence during their field work, the demonstrators complained of the lack of personnel as the number of interventions increased.

The demonstrators will meet with Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden at 3 p.m. (1400GMT) local time.



