West expects more understanding of EU proposal for Serbia, Kosovo: Special envoy

Western countries expect more understanding of the European Union's proposal for normalizing ties between Serbia and Kosovo, the EU Special Representative for the region said Friday.

Miroslav Lajcak's remarks came after meeting Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti in the Kosovan capital of Pristina along with a delegation of representatives from the EU, US, Germany, France and Italy.

''It is too early to make dramatic statements because, as you know, we are in the middle of our mission and will go to Belgrade. So, there isn't much I can say. I think we expected a great understanding of the possibilities that this proposal offers. I hope that we will reach the goal and we will continue to engage in that direction,'' he said.

Lajcak said the meeting with Kurti was not easy but honest and open.

"We spent more than two hours with the prime minister, which tells you that the meeting was long but not easy and very honest and open," Lajcak told reporters.

The delegation included German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Foreign Policy and Security Advisor Jens Plotner, French President Emmanuel Macron's Diplomatic Advisor Emmanuel Bonne, Italian Prime Minister's Diplomatic Advisor Francesco Maria Talo and US Special Envoy for the Western Balkans Gabriel Escobar.

The delegation also met Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade.

Kosovo-Serbia dialogue process

The European Union requires Kosovo and Serbia to reach a final agreement that can resolve issues between the two countries for progress in the integration process.

Kosovo declared its independence from Serbia in 2008, with most UN member states including the US, the UK, France, Germany and Türkiye recognizing it as a separate autonomous country from its neighbor. But Belgrade continues to regard it as its territory.

Lately, the parties have been negotiating what is popularly known as the Franco-German proposal, supported by the US and all members of the EU.

Vucic said in October that Germany and France offered to expedite Serbia's EU membership process if it recognized Kosovo's independence and allow it to become a member of international organizations.

According to the proposal, which was leaked to the media, Kosovo should allow the establishment of the Union of Serbian Municipalities in the north where Serbs mostly live.

EU officials hope talks on the plan will be completed in the spring.

Brussels has facilitated the Serbia-Kosovo dialogue.