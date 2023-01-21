Two Basque mountaineers missing in Patagonia after avalanche

Two Basque mountaineers, natives of Abadiño (Vizcaya) and Vitoria, have been missing since last Thursday in Patagonia, specifically on the border between Argentina and Chile, after being surprised by an avalanche, according to the Euskadi public television EiTB.

The mountaineers were making the descent of the Fitz Roy peak at the time of the incident. They were accompanied by a third companion, a resident of the Biscayan town of Igorre, who emerged alive from the avalanche and was later able to raise the alarm.

Although all three had mountaineering experience, Fitz Roy Peak is considered "extremely difficult" to climb.

Despite having an altitude of 3,405 meters, normal for experienced mountaineers, the expedition was complicated by bad weather and ended up resulting in an avalanche that surprised the group and caused two of them to go missing.

The search and rescue operation has not yet been able to start due to the complicated weather storm.

From Spain, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is already taking the pertinent steps to try to solve this situation and find the two Spanish citizens who disappeared on the mountain as soon as possible.

The Consulate General in Bahía Blanca and the Embassy in Buenos Aires "are aware of the case and are taking steps," foreign sources have confirmed to EFE Agency.