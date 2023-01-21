Three Russian fuel wagons destroyed in Siberia fire

Three railway wagons loaded with fuel and a petrol truck were destroyed in a large fire in the Siberian city of Angarsk, Russian emergency services said on Saturday.



According to preliminary information, the fire broke out during refuelling and was likely caused by a breach of safety regulations, the Irkutsk regional civil defence reported on its Telegram channel. It provided no information about any deaths or injuries.



Meanwhile, comments by a Ukrainian security spokesperson fed speculation about his country's involvement. he said the burning containers had been filled with fuel for Russian "occupation forces."



The fire was "karma," said Serhii Bratshchuk, speaking for the military administration in Ukraine's southern Odessa region.



There was no independent verification of either side's comments.



The number of fires and technical disasters in Russia has been noticeably higher since Moscow's military forces invaded Ukraine last February.



Also in Angarsk, which is located in the remote Irkutsk region, two people were killed and five injured in an explosion in mid-December in one of Russia's largest oil refineries.

