RESIDENTS PROTESTS YPG/PKK TERROR GROUP IN SYRIAS DEIR EZ-ZOR

Residents living under the YPG/PKK terror group occupation rallied Friday in Deir Ez-Zor to protest deteriorating living conditions and increasing corruption in the region.

Dozens of protesters, gathered in the villages of Havayic Busama and al-Jurzi in the countryside of Deir ez-Zor, protested corruption incidents in the so-called municipal councils of the YPG/PKK terror group.

Deir ez-Zor is east of the Euphrates River in Syria.

Sources said bakeries of the terror group have been stealing flour -- reducing the quality of bread.

Angry villagers in al-Jurzi burned tires and blocked roads.

Demonstrators protesting deteriorating conditions in the oil-rich region, demanded corrupters be held accountable and the so-called municipal councils changed.