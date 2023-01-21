Bavarian fire brigade clears building with more than 100 residents

 Contact Us
Published January 21,2023
A fire broke out in a building in Munich with more than 100 residents in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Part of the cellar caught fire, leading to a large-scale operation involving nearly 250 emergency personnel, the district fire inspectorate said.

The building was evacuated due to the spread of smoke and three people were treated as outpatients at a hospital.

The building's residents were taken to the gymnasium of a nearby school.

The fire brigade called for reinforcements from Munich, Planegg, Gräfelfing, Taufkirchen and Krailing, among others.

Police are investigating what caused the fire.