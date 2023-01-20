Israeli forces injure 5 Palestinians in anti-settlement rally

At least five Palestinians sustained injuries on Friday as Israeli forces opened fire to disperse anti-settlement rallies in the occupied West Bank, according to local sources.

Sources told Anadolu that rallies took place in the villages of Kafr Qaddoum, Beit Dajan, and Beita in northern West Bank, and in Qalandia town in northern Jerusalem.

In Kafr Qaddoum, east of the Qalqilya city, five Palestinians were wounded by rubber bullets, along with dozens who suffered from the teargas canisters during a confrontation with the Israeli army, according to a statement by activist Murad Shteiwi, from the popular resistance committee in the village.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said dozens were treated from the Israeli teargas firing in Beit Dajan and Beita villages near Nablus city.

Meanwhile, hundreds of Palestinians performed the Friday prayer, near the Qalandia town, on lands threatened to be expropriated by the Israeli authorities.

Following their prayers, Palestinians rallied in the area against Israeli practices and burned car tires.

On weekly basis, Palestinians hold demonstrations against illegal Jewish settlements in different parts of the West Bank, especially in the Beita, Beit Dajan, and Kafr Qaddoum villages.

Israeli and Palestinian estimates indicate that there are about 650,000 settlers living in 164 settlements and 116 outposts in the West Bank, including in the occupied Jerusalem.

Under international law, all Jewish settlements in occupied territories are considered illegal.