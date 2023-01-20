DESPITE DIFFERENCES OVER KOSOVO, TÜRKIYES ERDOĞAN A TRUE FRIEND OF SERBIA: PRESIDENT VUCIC

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic speaks during in the World Economic Forum session "Widening Europe's Horizons" in Davos, Switzerland January 19, 2023. (REUTERS Photo)

Serbia considers Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan a "true friend" despite their "differing stance on Kosovo's independence," according to Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

Serbia has a "very good" relationship with Türkiye and "we will keep on working together in all different fields to make it even better," Vucic told Anadolu on Thursday on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Vucic said he wants closer cooperation with Ankara on a "military-technical level," but there are some obstacles in this regard, particularly related to Kosovo.

"When we overcome that, I'm certain we have a lot to do together in this field," he said.

"We are always ready for discussions to see how we can overcome these difficulties, and what can be his (Erdoğan's) contributions," he added.

When asked to elaborate on the obstacles in Serbia's ties with Türkiye, Vucic said: "Well, you cannot say we are going to sell drones to both Serbia and Kosovo. That is unacceptable to us."

Apart from the Bayraktar drones, Serbia is also interested in buying a range of military equipment from Türkiye, he stressed.

'I DON'T EXPECT WAR WITH KOSOVO'

On recent tensions between Serbia and Kosovo, Vucic said he remains hopeful for stability and peace in the region.

"I don't expect war (with Kosovo) and I hope that we will be able to overcome all difficulties," he said.

Many different views have been shared on the issue here at Davos, but "we have a question to which no one has actually given a response," he said.

"Why is it that the UN charter and resolutions are important and to be obeyed when discussing issues of the other countries, but when it comes to Serbia's territorial integrity, it doesn't work like that?" he said.

"But anyhow we will keep doing our best and invest our time and effort to ensure stability and peace," he added.

Kosovo broke away from Serbia in 1999 and declared independence in 2008.

It aspires to EU membership and aims to gain a visa-free regime for the EU zone.

Most UN member states-including the U.S., UK, France, Germany, and Türkiye-recognize Kosovo as a separate autonomous country.

Serbia, however, continues to see its former province as its territory, while Russia and China-both permanent members of the UN Security Council-are among the countries that have yet to recognize Kosovo's independence.