China reiterates support to Iran on nuclear issue

China has reiterated its support to Iran on the nuclear issue, urging the other parties to "remain committed to dialogue and negotiation."

"China appreciates Iran's sincerity and flexibility, supports Iran in safeguarding its legitimate and lawful rights and interests, and calls on other parties to remain committed to dialogue and negotiation," China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang told his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

Qin said China will "continue to play its role in its own way."

The duo held a phone call on Thursday night where Amir-Abdollahian briefed Qin on the latest progress in talks on the revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

He "thanked China for its constructive role," a statement by China's Foreign Ministry said.

The U.S. and its western allies argue the nuclear talks were stalled because Tehran was "making demands that have nothing to do with the JCPOA," referring to the 2015 deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which was scrapped in 2018 by then-U.S. President Donald Trump.

Qin said: "China always views China-Iran relations from a strategic and long-term perspective … and advance the comprehensive cooperation plan of the two countries to push for solid progress in China-Iran comprehensive strategic partnership."

Expressing support for Iran in safeguarding its national sovereignty and territorial integrity, Qin said: "China is ready to work with Iran to uphold basic norms governing international relations such as the principle of non-interference in other countries' internal affairs, preserve the common interests of developing countries and safeguard international fairness and justice."

Amir-Abdollahian said Tehran will work with Beijing "to firmly support each other on issues concerning respective core interests as well as territorial and sovereignty integrity."

"Iran supports China in playing a bigger role in promoting the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, and is willing to strengthen cooperation under this framework," he added.