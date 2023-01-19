Zelensky says if tanks can be delivered, then 'hand them over!'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made his clearesr appeal yet for tanks and had strong words for German hesitancy on the issue.



"You are grown-up people. You are welcome to talk like this for another 6 months, but people are dying in our country - every day," he told ARD in an interview broadcast on Thursday evening.



"In plain language: can you deliver leopards or not? Then hand them over!" he said of the Leopard battle tanks that Germany is considering supplying.



"It's not like we're attacking, if anyone is worried about that. These leopards are not going to pass through Russia. We are defending ourselves."



Meanwhile of military aid already provided, Zelensky said, "We are grateful. I want everyone to hear that: We are grateful to Germany."



