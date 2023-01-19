NEW GERMAN DEFENCE MINISTER SAYS BERLIN WONT GO IT ALONE ON TANKS

Germany's new defence minister, Boris Pistorius, has confirmed that Berlin will not take unilateral action when it comes to providing Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine.



"We'll have to wait and see if that rolls along. We are in talks, especially with our transatlantic partner, the United States," he told broadcaster RTL on Thursday.



"Just as we have done in all other cases before: The point is not to go it alone." He said this was about "concerted" action, just as it had been recently with the Marder tank, repeating the line taken by German officials for months.



He stressed that Germany has consistently supported Ukraine since the beginning of the war and would continue to do so. "Russia must not be allowed to win the war, and the Federal Republic of Germany will make whatever contribution is necessary to this end," he said.



