Tensions rise at protest against pension reform in Paris

Tensions ran high during the demonstrations against the government's pension reform plans in Paris on Thursday.

Police used tear gas, pepper spray and batons in occasional clashes with protesters in the rally against the pension reform plan, which aims to raise the retirement age to 64.

As the demonstrators started to march in the Republic Square, tensions rose between the police and the demonstrators near the Bastille Square before a brawl broke out.

A group of masked demonstrators targeted an insurance shop.

The police used batons and pepper spray against the demonstrators.

The demonstrators threw different objects, including bottles, at the police. Some of them were detained.

Anti-French police slogans were also shouted at the demonstration.

The country's largest union, CGT, announced that there were 400,000 people at the demonstration.

The number of protesters across the country is estimated as 2 million.