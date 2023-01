Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday received Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian for talks in the capital Ankara.

The Turkish presidency gave no further details about the closed-door meeting at the Justice and Development (AK) Party's headquarters.

Amir-Abdollahian will also meet with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu to discuss bilateral issues between their countries as well as current regional and global developments.