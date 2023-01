News World Türkiye, Iran support Syria's territorial integrity and political unity: FM Çavuşoğlu

Türkiye, Iran support Syria's territorial integrity and political unity: FM Çavuşoğlu

Agencies and A News WORLD Published January 17,2023 Subscribe

"Türkiye and Iran support war-torn Syria's territorial integrity and political unity," Turkish top diplomat Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu stressed in his comments during a press conference on Tuesday.



"Sweden's refusal to probe PKK terror group's provocation against President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is absurd," FM Çavuşoğlu said in a statement.