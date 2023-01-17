Turkish foreign minister embarks on 3-day official visit to US to discuss bilateral relations

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu embarked on a 3-day official visit to the US on Tuesday to discuss bilateral relations and regional issues.

Çavuşoğlu will hold a "bilateral meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken within the framework of the Türkiye-US Strategic Mechanism in Washington" on Wednesday, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"All aspects of bilateral relations will be discussed and an exchange of views on regional issues will take place during the meeting," it added.

Çavuşoğlu will also meet members of "think tanks and the Turkish-American community in Washington and Houston," and attend the inauguration ceremony of the new chancellery office of Türkiye's Consulate General in Houston.

On the last day of his visit, he will hold several meetings in New York, the ministry said, adding that he will have "a bilateral meeting with Csaba Korosi, president of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly."

Ahead of Çavuşoğlu's visit, delegates of the two states will hold consultations in the US capital on Tuesday.

Possible topics, including Türkiye's request for the sale of new F-16 jets and modernization kits, Nordic countries' NATO bids, the war in Ukraine, and the latest developments regarding Syria are also expected to be on the agenda in the meeting between Çavuşoğlu and Blinken.