French journalists accused of blackmailing Moroccan king go on trial in Paris

The trial of two French journalists accused of blackmailing Moroccan King Mohammed VI started in Paris on Monday.

Journalists Eric Laurent, 75, and Catherine Graciet, 48, are suspected of demanding €2 million ($2.1 million) in 2015 in exchange for giving up on publishing a book about the Moroccan monarchy.

The duo, who faces up to 5 years in jail and a fine of €75,000 if found guilty, said that it was the Moroccan authorities who offered them the money via lawyer Hicham Naciri.

The kingdom has denied the claims.

Laurent, a former reporter for French broadcaster Radio France and weekly Le Figaro Magazine, and his colleague Graciet signed a contract to halt the publication of the book and received a certain amount of money, with police filming and observing the scene from afar.

The journalists were later arrested.

Lawyer Naciri provided the authorities with audio recordings of the discussions they had with the journalists.

The audio recordings will be submitted to the court.

