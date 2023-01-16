Slovenia urges Serbia, Kosovo to start normalization talks

Slovenia's foreign minister urged Serbia and Kosovo on Monday to start negotiations for normalization as soon as possible.

Tanja Fajon's remarks came at a joint press conference with Kosovo's Foreign Minister Donika Gervalla-Schwarz during a visit to the capital Pristina.

"Kosovo should make active efforts to normalize relations. Kosovo and Serbia should discuss the EU proposal on the table for the full normalization of relations and start negotiations so that tensions in the north of Kosovo do not escalate," said Fajon.

She added that Slovenia should cooperate with Kosovo in many areas such as energy resources, water and waste management.

Gervalla-Schwarz for her part said that Slovenia is one of the leading supporters of the Balkan countries' inclusion in the European Union.

"Our region is at a dangerous stage. We must face this new reality, because if we do not react, our situation may become even more serious,'' she added.

KOSOVO-SERBIA NEGOTIATIONS

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said in October that Germany and France offered to expedite Serbia's EU membership process if it recognized Kosovo's independence.

Kosovo declared its independence from Serbia in 2008, with most UN member states including the US, the UK, France, Germany and Türkiye recognizing it as a separate autonomous country from its neighbor. But Belgrade continues to regard it as its territory.

Brussels has facilitated Serbia-Kosovo dialogue, which is designed to ease tensions and resolve issues, one of the requirements for full-fledged EU membership.



