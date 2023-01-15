3 killed, 15 injured in ammunition explosion in Russian region near Ukraine

Three servicemen were killed and 15 others were injured in an ammunition detonation in a rural culture house in Russia's Belgorod region, north of the Ukrainian border, state media reported on Sunday.

"According to updated data, three servicemen were killed and another 15 were injured," a source from Russia's Emergency Services Ministry told state news agency TASS.

The source further noted that the preliminary cause of the explosion was "careless handling of ammunition."

Earlier, emergency services initially told TASS that 10 servicemen were injured due to the fire that started at night in a rural culture house in the village of Tonenkoye.

Fifteen residents from the houses adjacent to the rural culture house were evacuated, it added.