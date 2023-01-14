Türkiye, Iran to hold meeting on consular relations on Sunday

Ankara and Tehran will hold a meeting on consular relations on Sunday, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Yasin Ekrem Serim will pay visit to Iran on Sunday for the 19th round of consultations on consular relations, the ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

"During the consultations, all aspects of bilateral consular relations and main issues concerning our citizens will be thoroughly discussed as well as the mutual steps to be taken in the period ahead," said the ministry.



