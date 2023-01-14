Britain says Moscow is moving navy fleet for fear of attack

Russia has moved at least 10 vessels in its Black Sea Fleet away from its Novorossiysk naval base, for fear of a Ukrainian attack, the British Ministry of Defence writes in its latest intelligence update on the war in Ukraine.



"Given the type and number of vessels putting to sea at the same time, the activity is likely a fleet dispersal in response to a specific threat to Novorossiysk that Russia believes it has identified," the Ministry of Defence wrote on Twitter.



Novorossiysk is a port city in the Krasnodar region on the Russian mainland.



The British ministry said it was "unlikely" that the move was in preparation for Russian cruise missile strikes, and "highly unlikely" that the fleet was preparing for amphibious assault operations.



Russia's Black Sea fleet "largely remains fixed by perceived threats from Ukraine, and continues to prioritise force protection over offensive or patrol operations," the intelligence update said.



The British Ministry of Defence has been publishing updates on the war since Russia's full-scale invasion began last February. The aim is to counter the Russian narrative. Moscow accuses London of a disinformation campaign.

