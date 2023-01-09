Israel orders police to bar Palestinian flags from public spaces

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir instructed police Sunday to ban Palestinian flags from public spaces.

"It cannot be that lawbreakers wave terrorist flags, incite and encourage terrorism, so I ordered the removal of flags supporting terrorism from the public space and to stop the incitement against Israel," Ben-Gvir tweeted.

Ben-Gvir made the decision after Israel's longest-serving Palestinian prisoner, Karim Younis, who spent 40 years behind bars, was released Thursday and greeted enthusiastically in his home village of Ara in northern Israel with the brandishing of Palestinian flags.