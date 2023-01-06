HAWAIIS KILAUEA, ONE OF WORLDS MOST ACTIVE VOLCANOES, ERUPTS AGAIN

Hawaii's Kilauea, one of world's most active volcanoes, erupts again

One of the world's most active volcanoes, Kilauea in Hawaii, has erupted again, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, or HVO, detected glow in Kilauea summit at around 4:34 pm local time on Thursday.

"Kīlauea's summit eruption continues and is confined to Halemaʻumaʻu crater within Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park," said the HVO in a release on Friday.

"HVO is lowering Kīlauea's volcano alert level from WARNING to WATCH because the initial high effusion rates are declining, and no infrastructure is threatened," it added.

In late September, the Kilauea volcano erupted at its summit, spewing thick plumes and creating fire fountains up to 100 feet (about 30 meters) tall and flooding the Halemaʻumaʻu crater floor.

The volcano has erupted often since 1983.