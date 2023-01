Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has thanked German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for the planned delivery of a Patriot air defence system.



"Together with the Iris-T system delivered earlier and the Gepard anti-aircraft tanks, Germany is making an important contribution to ensuring that all Russian missiles are intercepted!" Zelensky wrote on Twitter.



The Ukrainian head of state did not comment on the Marder infantry fighting vehicles also promised by the German government.