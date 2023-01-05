Erdoğan calls for concrete steps to clear northern Syria of YPG terror group

The Turkish president, in a phone call on Thursday with his Russian counterpart, called for concrete steps to clear northern Syria of the PKK/PYD/YPG terror group.

"The concrete steps should now be taken to clear PKK/YPG terror group especially from Tal Rifaat, Manbij in northern Syria, near Türkiye's border," Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told Vladimir Putin, according to a statement by the Turkish Communications Directorate.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.