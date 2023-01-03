Ukraine’s private energy provider implements emergency shutdown in capital Kyiv

Ukraine's private energy provider DTEK announced early on Tuesday that it implemented emergency shutdowns in the capital Kyiv after Russian drone strikes hit the city and other regions on Monday.

"Another attack by the Russian Federation again caused damage to Kyiv's energy infrastructure. Because of this, as of the morning of Jan. 2, emergency shutdowns were applied," DTEK's branch in Kyiv said in a message on its website.

The company's specialists in Kyiv, along with workers of Ukraine's sole power grid operator Ukrenergo, as well as communal services and local authorities, are doing everything to ensure that there is access to electricity, it added.

Meanwhile, DTEK's branch in the Dnipropetrovsk region announced that emergency power outages have been canceled, while its branch in the Odesa region updated its schedule for power outages.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Monday that emergency power outages were implemented in the city due to overnight attacks on the capital, and that explosions were heard in the district of Desnianskyi.

A statement by Kyiv's military administration later said at least 22 drones from a total of 40 were shot down over the city amid an air raid alert in multiple regions of the country.