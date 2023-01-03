South Korea, U.S. in talks over 'nuclear assets operation,' claims Seoul

U.S. Air Force F-22 fighter jets take part in a joint drill with South Korea's Air Force at Kunsan air base, in Gunsan, South Korea, December 20, 2022. (REUTERS)

South Korea's presidency on Tuesday said Seoul and Washington are in talks over jointly implementing plans, including U.S. nuclear assets, to respond to threats from North Korea, local media reported.

"South Korea and the United States are in talks over information-sharing, joint planning and the joint implementation plans that follow, in relation to the operation of US nuclear assets, to respond to North Korea's nuclear weapons," Yonhap News Agency quoted senior presidential secretary for press affairs, Kim Eun-hye, as saying.

Kim's remarks came after U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday denied any discussion between the two countries over joint nuclear exercises.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol told the Chosun Ilbo newspaper in an interview that Seoul and the U.S. are engaged in talks about conducting joint drills using nuclear assets for "effective extended deterrence" and that Washington is "quite positive" about the idea.

However, Biden briefly answered "No" when asked whether the two countries are discussing joint nuclear exercises, contradicting his South Korean counterpart's remarks.

Explaining Biden's statement, Kim said: "Joint nuclear exercise is a term used between nuclear powers."

Tensions on the Korean Peninsula have risen again with North Korea launching dozens of missiles last year in a series of weapons tests, including intercontinental ballistic missiles.



















