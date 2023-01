Ukraine’s capital rocked by explosion from Russian airstrike: Mayor

Bystanders look at a crater next to an educational building in Kyiv on January 1, 2023, which was damaged by a missile strike on the previous day, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (AFP)

Ukraine's capital was rocked by a powerful explosion from a Russian airstrike, Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko announced early Monday.

"An injured 19-year-old man was hospitalized in Desnyan district," Klitschko said on Telegram.

The Kyiv Regional Military Administration announced on Telegram that around 10 drones were shot down over the capital, noting that air alerts continue.

According to local media reports, the Russian army reportedly carried out attacks using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on various parts of Ukraine.

On Sunday, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that the Air Force and anti-aircraft batteries destroyed 45 UAVs launched by Russian forces in an attack on Kyiv.

Zelensky noted that Russian forces have been carrying out attacks across the country with Iranian-made Shahed-131/136 kamikaze drones.