AT LEAST 63 RUSSIAN TROOPS KILLED BY HIMARS MISSILES IN UKRAINES DONETSK REGION

At least 63 Russian troops killed by HIMARS missiles in Ukraine's Donetsk region

Ukrainian missiles strikes killed at least 63 soldiers at a Russian deployment area in eastern Ukraine, Russia's Defense Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The missiles were launched from six US-made HIMARS systems at the temporary deployment point near the city of Makiivka in the Donetsk region, the statement noted, adding that Russian air defense systems had shot down two of the rockets.

"All necessary assistance and support will be provided to the relatives and friends of the fallen servicemen," the statement further said.

The strikes come after at least 22 drones were shot down over Ukraine's capital earlier in the day during an air raid alert sounded in multiple regions of the country, Kyiv's military administration said.

Late on Sunday, the Ukrainian army's strategic communications department claimed that nearly 400 Russian soldiers were killed in strikes in Makiivka.

The statement also noted that an additional 300 Russian soldiers were wounded at varying levels of severity.

The rocket strike came after at least 22 drones were shot down over Ukraine's capital Kyiv earlier in the day, Kyiv's military administration had said.