India, Austria sign deal to curb illegal migration

After the signing of a deal to curb illegal migration with India on Monday, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg underscored the significance his country places on the issue.

"Last year, we experienced the highest number ever of asylum seekers in Austria ever … over 100,000. Also, we had an exploding number of Indians coming illegally via Serbia to Austria," Schallenberg told a press conference with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

The number of Indian citizens who sought asylum in Austria jumped to 18,000 in 2022 from only 600 in 2021, Schallenberg added.

He stressed, however, that the problem is not migration, but illegal migration.

Jaishankar said irregular migration not only increases the vulnerability of the people involved but is inherently exploitative.

"We want a fair, legal, and equal opportunity to demonstrate the contributions of Indian skills and talents."

Jaishankar reiterated that India recently signed similar agreements with numerous countries, Germany, France, Portugal, the UK and Denmark.