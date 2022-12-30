ZELENSKY ANNOUNCES FURTHER EXPANSION OF UKRAINES AIR DEFENCES

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced a further expansion of the country's air defences amid renewed Russian missile attacks.



"In the new year, Ukraine's air defence will become even stronger, even more effective," he said in his daily video address, adding that the step could make Ukraine's air defences the strongest in all of Europe. "This will be a guarantee of security not only for our country, but for the entire continent."



In recent weeks, Ukraine's air defences have managed to hit a relatively high number of Russian missiles and drones but not all, given the scale of the onslaught.



Russia has been bombarding the Ukrainian energy network since October, causing repeated and extended power outages and interrupting the water supply.



Zelensky also mentioned a "clear strategy" to secure electricity generation and distribution. "It takes a lot of effort, but it will work," he said. "This is one of the most important tasks for the next year, and I have no doubt that we will master it."

