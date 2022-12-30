Russia 'concerned' over situation in Lachin corridor

The Russian Foreign Ministry on Friday expressed concern over the situation in the Lachin corridor, a route connecting Armenia to the Caucasus territory of Karabakh.

The Russian side, in particular the leadership of the Russian Peacekeeping Contingent, continues to take consistent steps to resolve this situation, spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a written statement published on the ministry's website.

Zakharova criticized "provocations" against Russian peacekeepers, saying Moscow considers attacks against them as "unacceptable and deliberate actions that cause tangible harm to the process of Armenian-Azerbaijani normalization."

"We call on Baku and Yerevan to strictly comply with all the provisions of the Statement of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia dated November 9, 2020.

"We note that the Lachin corridor should be used only for the purposes indicated in this document. We hope that the parties will come to agreements concerning the development of ore deposits in the region," she stressed.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have seen this month a new escalation over the Lachin corridor, with Yerevan, accusing Baku of blocking the passage.

Azerbaijani non-governmental organizations at the Lachin corridor have been protesting the "illegal exploitation of natural resources" and other illegal activities by Armenia, but they have not "closed" or blocked the corridor, according to Azerbaijan.