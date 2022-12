U.S. concerned by China's ties with Russia, State Dept says after Putin-Xi call

The United States is concerned by China's alignment with Russia as Moscow continues its invasion of Ukraine, the U.S. State Department said on Friday after Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a video meeting.

"Beijing claims to be neutral, but its behavior makes clear it is still investing in close ties to Russia," a State Department spokesperson said, adding Washington was "monitoring Beijing's activity closely."