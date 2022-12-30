FM ÇAVUŞOĞLU TO ATTEND INAUGURATION OF BRAZILS PRESIDENT-ELECT

Türkiye's foreign minister this weekend will visit Brazil to attend the inauguration ceremony of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the nation's president-elect.

According to a Foreign Ministry statement on Friday, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will attend the ceremony set for Sunday, Jan. 1.

"On the occasion of the visit, H.E. Minister Çavuşoğlu is expected to hold meetings with the Brazilian authorities and Foreign Ministers of other countries who will attend the inauguration ceremony," the statement added.

Lula will be returning to the office for his third term as president, after his second term ended in 2010. Experts warn, however, that he will likely face difficulties trying to reverse the environmental policies of his outgoing predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro.











































