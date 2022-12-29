 Contact Us
News World Fashion designer Vivienne Westwood dies aged 81

Published December 30,2022
English fashion designer Vivienne Westwood has died at the age of 81, her representatives have confirmed.

The pioneering designer made a name for herself on the fashion scene in the 1970s, with her androgynous designs, slogan T-shirts and irreverent attitude towards the establishment.

Dame Vivienne died on Friday "peacefully, and surrounded by her family in Clapham, south London," her representatives said.

In a statement, her husband and creative partner Andreas Kronthaler said: "I will continue with Vivienne in my heart. We have been working until the end and she has given me plenty of things to get on with. Thank you darling."