Dutch football star Gakpo to join Liverpool in January

Liverpool has confirmed that Dutch forward Cody Gakpo "will officially become a Reds player at the start of the January transfer window."

"Liverpool Football Club have reached an agreement for the transfer of Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven, subject to a work permit," the English club said in a statement late Wednesday.

On the club website, Gakpo had his photo taken in a Liverpool jersey while signing the deal.

The Reds added that Gakpo, 23, will be at Liverpool after he agrees to personal terms with the English club and completes his medical tests.

Once his procedures are finished, Gakpo will join his compatriot Virgil van Dijk at Liverpool. Both Dutchmen played for their nation in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Gakpo told the Liverpool website that he is "excited" to be at Liverpool, and cannot wait to start training with his new teammates.

"I think for me personally it's also good to develop here and there's a lot of great players here I can learn a lot of things from," Gakpo said.

Gakpo, a pure PSV Eindhoven product, played for the Dutch club's senior team in 2018-2022.

Born in Eindhoven, Gakpo scored 55 goals in 159 appearances for PSV.

Additionally, he won the Dutch title in 2018, and the Dutch Cup last season.

Gakpo played for the Netherlands in the FIFA World Cup to score three goals in five matches.

In the quarterfinals, the Netherlands were eliminated by Argentina on penalties.



