CHINAS UNEASE OVER TÜRKIYES SUPPORT FOR UYGHUR HAS HURT TIES: ÇAVUŞOĞLU

The ebb in ties between Türkiye and China comes from Beijing's "unease" over Ankara's support for the Uyghurs of Xinjiang, northwestern China, said Türkiye's top diplomat on Thursday.

Turkish-Chinese ties have suffered over Beijing being disturbed by "our attitude on the Turkic Uyghurs. They have extradition requests for people who are our citizens, who live in Türkiye all the time, and we don't grant any of them," Foreign Minister Çavuşoğlu told reporters at an end-of-year press briefing in the capital Ankara.

Rebuffing claims that Türkiye Uyghurs are being extradited to China, Çavuşoğlu called such claims "a total lie."

"Our defending the rights of the Turkic Uyghurs in the international arena disturbs China. But this is a humanitarian issue," he said, citing a UN Human Rights Council report on Turkic Uyghurs in China released in September.

The report "reveals all (human rights) violations. We have to react to it," he added.

Stressing that Türkiye wants to cooperate with China in a transparent manner, Çavuşoğlu said: "Our ambassador hasn't been there (Xinjiang) yet, they don't allow him."

Chinese authorities do not allow the ambassador in Beijing to freely visit the region where Uyghur Turks live but instead want him to follow a "program that they provide"

"Why should we become a tool for China's propaganda? They said that a humanitarian delegation from Türkiye could come and examine (the region). It's been five years since (Chinese President) Xi (Jinping) proposed this. Why have you been preventing this delegation from visiting for five years, why don't you cooperate?" he asked.

"We want to cooperate, we don't see this as a political issue. We are categorically not anti-Chinese. We have always said that we support the One-China policy," Çavuşoğlu added, referring to the dispute over Taiwan.

In September the UN released a report on alleged violations of the human rights of ethnic Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in China, concluding that the country may have committed crimes against humanity.

The report found that mass detentions in China's Xinjiang region from 2017 to 2019 were marked by credible documentation of torture, sexual violence, and forced labor, as well as forced abortions and sterilizations.

The 48-page report concluded that "serious human rights violations" were committed by the Chinese government against the Uyghurs and other Muslims under China's policies to fight terrorism and extremism.