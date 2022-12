Smoke rises on the outskirts of the city during a Russian missile attack, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine October 31, 2022. (REUTERS File Photo)

A blast was heard in the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv on Thursday morning, a Reuters correspondent reported, as authorities reported a fresh Russian missile strike.

Presidential office adviser Oleksiy Arestovych wrote on Facebook that over 100 missiles were incoming in several waves and air raid alarms could be heard across the country.