Biden welcomes Netanyahu’s new government, calling him ‘friend’

US President Joe Biden on Thursday welcomed Israeli parliament's vote to ratify a new government under Prime Minister Netanyahu.

"I look forward to working with Prime Minister Netanyahu, who has been my friend for decades, to jointly address the many challenges and opportunities facing Israel and the Middle East region, including threats from Iran," Biden said in a statement.

Benjamin Netanyahu has returned to power as Israel's prime minister for the sixth time after being sworn in at the country's parliament, also known as the Knesset, on Thursday.

"From the start of my Administration, we have worked with partners to promote this more hopeful vision of a region at peace, including between Israelis and Palestinians," Biden said, adding that his administration's aim is to continue to work with Israel's new government.

"And as we have throughout my Administration, the United States will continue to support the two state solution and to oppose policies that endanger its viability or contradict our mutual interests and values," he added.