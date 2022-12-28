Palestine condemns Netanyahu’s settlement building pledges

The Palestinian Authority (PA) on Wednesday decried plans by the incoming Israeli government to accelerate settlement building in the occupied West Bank.

Earlier Wednesday, Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu said his new government will promote settlement building in the West Bank and the Syrian Golan Heights.

In a statement, PA spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh said Netanyahu's remarks "constitute a dangerous escalation and will have repercussions for the region."

The new Israeli government's guidelines "contradict all United Nations resolutions," the Palestinian spokesman said, going on to call on the US administration to turn "its words into deeds."

Abu Rudeineh warned that Netanyahu's pledges on settlement building will harm the US-sponsored two-state solution.

Israeli and Palestinian estimates indicate there are about 650,000 settlers living in 164 settlements and 116 outposts in the West Bank, including in occupied Jerusalem.

Under international law, all Jewish settlements in occupied territories are considered illegal.