Ukraine: Fresh wave of Russian drone attacks in south and east

Russian military forces launched a new wave of attacks with so-called kamikaze drones against Ukraine on Wednesday evening, the Ukrainian military said.



The drones were directed against targets in the south and east of the country, Ukraine's southern air defence said on Facebook.



Five drones were shot down in the Dnipro region, it said, adding: "Let's stay in a festive mood."



The drones flew in several groups over the Donetsk region, Zaporizhzhya and Kharkiv, the report said. Observers also reported flights in the direction of Odessa.



According to reports by the Unian agency, many of them were shot down.



