US, EU urge immediate deescalation at tense Serbia-Kosovo border

The European Union and the United States urged Kosovo and Serbia Wednesday to take "immediate" steps to deescalate tensions amid mounting unrest in their border region.

"We call on everyone to exercise maximum restraint, to take immediate action to unconditionally deescalate the situation, and to refrain from provocations, threats, or intimidation," the EU and US said in a joint statement after Kosovo closed its its biggest border crossing with its northern neighbor.

A former Kosovo Serb policeman was arrested on Dec. 10 for assaulting a serving police officer. The arrest triggered violent protests by Kosovo's Serb minority. He will be released from custody and put under house arrest, a court spokesperson said on Wednesday, in a bid to ease tensions between Kosovo and Serbia.