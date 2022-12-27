UKRAINE ACCUSES HUNGARYS ORBÁN OF DISRESPECT AND SHORT-SIGHTEDNESS

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has come in for sharp criticism from the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry in remarks published on its website on Tuesday.



Orbán's statements "demonstrate a pathological disregard for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people who are fighting against Russian aggression," the ministry said in accusing the Hungarian leader of "political short-sightedness."



The comments came in response to a statement from Orbán to the effect that the war could be ended if the United States ceased supplying arms to Ukraine.



Orbán was in this way working towards Ukraine's defeat, even though this would increase the danger of Russian aggression directed at Hungary, the ministry said. "The Hungarian leader should ask himself whether he wants peace."



In an earlier interview, Orbán said: "Ukraine can only continue fighting as long as the United States supports them with money and weapons. If the Americans want peace, then there will be peace."



Relations between the two neighbours are tense. Orbán has repeatedly sought to block European Union support for Ukraine and sanctions on Russia.



Orbán has also been seen in public with a scarf showing a map of Greater Hungary including Ukrainian territory, and there has been conflict over the Hungarian minority in Ukraine.



The Hungarian leader has also maintained strong links with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Hungary remains heavily dependent on Russia for gas supplies.

