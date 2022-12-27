Kyiv urges to 'silently wait for the finale' of its war with Moscow

Ukraine's presidential adviser urged on Tuesday to "silently wait for the finale" of the Kyiv-Moscow war.

"Ukraine will demilitarize the RF (Russian Federation) to the end. ... Wait for the finale silently," Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted.

Podolyak also said Kyiv will oust Moscow from Ukrainian territories, arguing that nothing with help prevent this from happening.

"Neither total mobilization, nor panicky search for ammo, nor secret contracts with Iran, nor (Russian Foreign Minister Sergey) Lavrov's threats will help. Russia needs to face the reality," Podolyak noted.

It has been almost 10 months since Russia commenced its "special military operation" which led to the death of at least 6,826 civilians and 10,769 injuries, according to the latest UN figures.