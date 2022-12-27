 Contact Us

Ski-lovers flock to slopes at Türkiye’s famed resort

Ski-lovers are flocking to the slopes at the Erciyes Ski Resort in central Türkiye, a hot spot for foreign and domestic tourists alike, according to the resort.

Anadolu Agency / Turkey
Published 27.12.2022 18:14
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 5
Ski-lovers are flocking to the slopes at the Erciyes Ski Resort in central Türkiye, a hot spot for foreign and domestic tourists alike, according to the resort.
Who was Mehmet Akif Ersoy?
Reasons behind Italy's interest in Turkish drones
Türkiye, Pakistan celebrate diplomatic relations at cultural night in Turkish capital
Turkish-American Jews celebrate Hanukkah at Turkish House in New York for first time
Albania's army buys 3 Turkish Bayraktar TB2 UAVs