Serbian police detains Albanian nationality suspect of terrorism

Serbian police arrested on Tuesday an Albanian national who is suspected of terrorism, according to the Interior Ministry.

The Security Intelligence Agency (BIA) together with Interior Ministry forces conducted an operation by order of the Prosecutor's Office in the southern city of Bujonavac where Albanians are the largest ethnic group.

The suspect, identified as A.B., was detained along with a large number of weapons, including 10 rifles, a sniper with a silencer, one scorpion with a silencer, one kilogram (2.2 pounds) of explosives, as well as a large amount of ammunition.

Media reports said the weapons were acquired through illegal channels to further transport to Kosovo and the operation cut off the chain of arms smuggling to Kosovo.

The suspect can remain detained for up to 48 hours before being brought to the prosecutor's office with a criminal report.