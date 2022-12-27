Biden vows to hold airlines ‘accountable’ amid flight cancellations

Many airlines across the US has canceled thousands of flights amid a deadly winter storm while President Joe Biden said his administration will hold them accountable.

"Thousands of flights nationwide have been canceled around the holidays. Our Administration is working to ensure airlines are held accountable," Biden tweeted on Tuesday.

He referred the people who are affected by cancellations to the Department of Transportation for compensation.

According to FlightAware, a website that tracks daily flight delays and cancellations, nearly 20,000 flights have been canceled across the US since Dec. 22.

At least 63 people have lost their lives due to a massive winter storm hitting much of the Midwest and northern US at the 2022 Christmas season.